Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $224,281.37 and approximately $74.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.06 or 1.00035599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.