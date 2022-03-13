Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits Market Cap of $224,281.37

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $224,281.37 and $74.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.06 or 1.00035599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.