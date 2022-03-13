TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of TrueBlue worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TrueBlue by 35.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TrueBlue by 72.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in TrueBlue by 5.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 277.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 953,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.55 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $914.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

