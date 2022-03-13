TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $95.87 million and $10.56 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

