TrueFlip (TFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

