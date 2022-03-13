Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $215,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.92. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

