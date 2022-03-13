TTP Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,000. Apple accounts for approximately 6.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

