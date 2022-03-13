Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 111,031 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:DRAYU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.