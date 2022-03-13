Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 83,242 Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

DNUT stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Krispy Kreme Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.