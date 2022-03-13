Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of QuinStreet worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 25.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.54 million, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

