Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $50.41 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

HMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.