Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.10 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.48 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.