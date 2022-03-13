Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.10 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.48 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

