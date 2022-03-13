Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.16 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.