Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.19 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

NYSE FMC opened at $123.27 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $126.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

