Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 112,159 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.26% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.