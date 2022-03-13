Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.10 Million Position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKA opened at $4.37 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,305 shares of company stock worth $442,780 over the last three months.

AKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

