Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.