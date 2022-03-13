Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Separately, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant Inc has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.