Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of SmileDirectClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 535,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

