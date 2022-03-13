Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $20.13 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

