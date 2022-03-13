Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 3.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $8.38 on Friday, hitting $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,468. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

