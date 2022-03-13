Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TWLO stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.78. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

