Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 100,729 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:TSN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

