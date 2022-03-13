U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 77.9% in February

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

USAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

