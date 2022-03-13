Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $555,429.30

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $555,429.30 and $128,114.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00221861 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

