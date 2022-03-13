UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,960 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

