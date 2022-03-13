UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,748 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

