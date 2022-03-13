UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 44,216 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Adient worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adient by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $63,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after acquiring an additional 549,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $17,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.93. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

