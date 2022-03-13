UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 47,539 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

