UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 48,917 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.76% of Graphite Bio worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.