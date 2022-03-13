UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,045,684 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,013,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,078,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,791,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,276,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,604 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 1.89 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 1.71 and a one year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.55.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

