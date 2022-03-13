UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of New Residential Investment worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 616,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

