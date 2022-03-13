UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,041.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,057.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

