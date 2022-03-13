UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,154 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Crane worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.