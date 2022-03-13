UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 70,437 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Lazard worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

LAZ stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

