UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 174,800 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,404,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

