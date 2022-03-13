UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 780,887 Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Momo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Momo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.65 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

