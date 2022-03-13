UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

