UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 637,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

