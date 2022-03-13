UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.