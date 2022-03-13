UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.