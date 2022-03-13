UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Carter’s worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

CRI opened at $92.97 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

