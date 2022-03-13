UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.05 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $92.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

