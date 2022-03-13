UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Kura Oncology worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 713.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $937,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

