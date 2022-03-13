UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

