UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Omnicell worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

