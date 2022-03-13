UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $7.67 Million in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 666,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.03% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

ZVIA opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

