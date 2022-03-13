UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,581 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Flowserve worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 280.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flowserve by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

