UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 62.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.