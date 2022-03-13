UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after buying an additional 161,320 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSM opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

